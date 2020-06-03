Bob Mould – “American Crisis”

Bob Mould has shared a new song, “American Crisis.” It’s the lead single from his new album Blue Hearts, the follow-up to last year’s Sunshine Rock, that’ll be out in the fall. The song’s a fired-up ripper with lines like “Here’s the latest American crisis / Thanks to evangelical ISIS” and “Silence was death/ Never forget.”

“‘American Crisis’ is a tale of two times,” Mould explained in a statement. “Past Time and Present Time. The parallels between 1984 and 2020 are a bit scary for me: telegenic, charismatic leaders, praised and propped up by extreme Evangelicals, either ignoring an epidemic (HIV/AIDS) or being outright deceitful about a pandemic (COVID-19).”

From now until 6/7, the proceeds from “American Crisis” will go to OutFront Minnesota and Black Visions Collective.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Heart On My Sleeve”

02 “Next Generation”

03 “American Crisis”

04 “Fireball”

05 “Forecast Of Rain”

06 “When You Left”

07 “Siberian Butterfly”

08 “Everything To You”

09 “Racing To The End”

10 “Baby Needs A Cookie”

11 “Little Pieces”

12 “Leather Dreams”

13 “Password To My Soul”

14 “The Ocean”

Blue Hearts is out 9/25 via Merge.