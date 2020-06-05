Caroline Says – “So Hot (Wash Away All Of My Tears)” (Spacemen 3 Cover)

Bandcamp is once again waiving their share of revenue from purchases today in an effort to help musicians. Once again, many musicians are releasing covers and odds and ends to take advantage of the opportunity. And given recent events, many of them are also donating the proceeds from today’s sales to anti-racist causes.

Austin-via-Alabama folk-pop singer-songwriter Caroline Sallee, for example, who records under the name Caroline Says, has just shared a lovely cover of Spacemen 3’s “So Hot (Wash Away All Of My Tears)” and pledged to donate 100% of the proceeds to NAACP Legal Defense And Educational Fund; the download will be taken down tomorrow. Listen below.