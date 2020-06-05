Stream Strand Of Oaks’ New Ambient For Change EP

There have already been a couple days during the pandemic when Bandcamp have waived their share of any revenue in an effort to help musicians who are struggling without being able to tour. Today is the latest of those days, but it’s also a bit different. Many musicians have pledged to donate any money made today to various causes benefiting the ongoing protests and police reform efforts throughout this country. Strand Of Oaks is one of those artists.

Tim Showalter’s most recent release under his Oaks moniker was last year’s great Eraserland. In the past couple months, he’s shared some little hints and in-progress snippets that will presumably soon become his sixth LP. But in the meantime, he’s uploaded an EP called Ambient For Change to Bandcamp today. All proceeds from the EP will be going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Here’s what Showalter said in an accompanying comment:

I wrote these five songs in the midst of heartbreak for the tragic events in our country. The one outlet that I have is music and the ability to create with the intention of helping. I improvised these songs to try and give language to the overwhelming emotion I was feeling and to try in a small way to lend my voice of support. I’ve spent a lot of my life talking and singing but there are no words on this record. Making these songs helped me be still and contemplate how I can be a better more loving person and stand against injustice and inequality. I hope that these songs bring peace but at the same time I hope that they can also provide a safe space for meditation and reflection on ways that we can all help be there for one another. All proceeds from this recording will be going to NAACP Legal Defense Fund. www.naacpldf.org Black Lives Matter Much Love,

Tim – Strand of Oaks

Though Showalter has mostly made his name as a classicist-leaning rocker, he’s also a big synth enthusiast. You can hear it coloring the edges of his songs, and you can especially hear it whenever he shares early demos of his work. Ambient For Change leans into that side of his identity, and true to its name it is all meditative synth music that sounds equal parts mournful and, perhaps, calming. Check it out below.