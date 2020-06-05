Tomberlin – “Natural Light” (Casiotone For The Painfully Alone Cover)

Breonna Taylor, the young black EMT who was shot by police in her own apartment in March, would have turned 27 today. Bandcamp is waiving their share of the revenue from purchases on the site today. And so Sarah Beth Tomberlin, the singer-songwriter who records beautifully sad music under her last name, is sharing a cover of Casiotone For The Painfully Alone’s “Natural Light” and donating all of today’s proceeds to Breonna Taylor’s family. (Proceeds made on the following days will be donated to Black Lives Matter and various other funds.) Listen below.

<a href="http://tomberlin.bandcamp.com/track/natural-light" target="_blank">natural light by Tomberlin</a>