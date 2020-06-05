The Clientele – “Closer” (Shack Cover)

Long-running UK indie-pop institution the Clientele have shared their first new music since 2017 for Bandcamp’s revenue waiving day. They’ve covered “Closer,” a song from Shack’s 2006 album On The Corner Of Miles And Gil that matches their dusky, bittersweet aesthetic perfectly. “Today our first new music in a while is released,” the band wrote on Instagram. “It’s a cover of a beautiful song by Mick Head. Everything it makes will be donated to #BlackLivesMatter.” Listen and compare it to the original below.

<a href="http://theclientele.bandcamp.com/album/closer" target="_blank">Closer by The Clientele</a>