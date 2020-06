Seattle art-rap mystics Shabazz Palaces just released their latest album, The Don Of Diamond Dreams, in April. And today, on Bandcamp’s third revenue-waiving day, they’re already back with “MEGA CHURCH,” a new single featuring their fellow Seattle musician and old collaborator Stas THEE Boss of THEESatisfaction. Listen to the zonked-out track below.

MEGA CHURCH by Shabazz Palaces ft. Stas THEE Boss