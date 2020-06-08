Inter Arma – “March Of The Pigs” (Nine Inch Nails Cover)

Marches and pigs have both been in the news a whole lot over the last couple of weeks. In Richmond, Virginia, for example, the protests against police brutality have been raging constantly, every night, since Minneapolis police murdered George Floyd. So maybe it’s appropriate that Richmond metal destroyers Inter Arma have just dropped their cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic “March Of The Pigs.”

Next month Inter Arma will follow up their great 2019 album Sulphur English with Garbers Days Revisited, a new collection of covers on Garbers Day Revisited, Inter Arma take on a fascinating array of great songs: Ministry! Cro-Mags! Prince! Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers! They’ve already shared their version of Neil Young’s “Southern Man,” another song that seems uncomfortably appropriate these days. And today, they’ve unleashed their take on “March Of The Pigs.”

The industrial rager “March Of The Pigs” was already the most punishing song on Nine Inch Nails’ 1994 classic The Downward Spiral. Their their version, Inter Arma make it grimier and nastier, but they keep its weird structure and its off-kilter time signature. Below, listen to the Inter Arma cover and check out the original NIN video.

In a press release, Inter Arma say:

Hi. We released our cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “March Of The Pigs” this past Tuesday, but felt it would have been inappropriate to latch onto the outrage we’re all experiencing to promote a cover album, even if by happenstance. If you want to hear it, it’s out there. In the meantime, we suggest that you continue to fight against police brutality and institutionalized racism however you can. It’s working. If you’ve got the means, please consider giving a few or a lot of dollars to the Richmond Community Bail Fund and/or BEAM (Black Emotional And Mental Health). Black Lives Matter.

Garbers Days Revisited is out 7/10 on Relapse. Doesn’t it make you feel better?