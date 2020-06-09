Little Kid – “All Night (Golden Ring)”

The Toronto band Little Kid has been kicking around for a while now, with origins all the way back in 2011. But in recent years, they’ve started to garner some more notoriety, opening for artists like Car Seat Headrest and Half Waif, and pivoting from scrappy home recordings to a full-fledged debut album. That album, Transfiguration Highway, will be out in July, and we’ve already heard two songs from it — “Thief On The Cross” and “Losing.” Today, the band’s back with another one.

Little Kid’s latest is called “All Night (Golden Ring).” It’s a duet between Little Kid leader Kenny Boothby and bandmate Megan Lunn, and is named for the album Golden Ring, in turn a collection of duets between Tammy Wynette and George Jones. “All Night” is a meditation on the relationship between Wynette and Jones filtered through Boothby’s own realizations about the album — that it was recorded after the two had divorced due to Jones’ abusive behavior, but that they teamed up for what would become a very successful album after their attempts at solo careers stalled.

“I was really saddened to read about that, and to picture how that must have felt for Tammy,” Boothby said in a press release. “I can’t relate directly, but as a survivor of abuse, I can only imagine what it would feel like to have to sing with my abuser, much less to have to sing love songs with him and act like everything is OK.”

Musically, “All Night (Golden Ring)” is a quiet and ruminative composition that travels down the same rustic, classicist lanes as the other material we’ve heard from Transfiguration Highway. Check it out below.

Transfiguration Highway is out 7/3 on Solitaire. Pre-order it here.