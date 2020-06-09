Back in 2014, the gritty Canadian indie rock greats Constantines, beloved by peers like Arcade Fire and Craig Finn and critics like me, got back together for a short tour. The reunion did not yield any new music, although frontman Bry Webb was releasing solo material around the same time. Now, for less than desirable reasons, we finally get a new Constantines song.

“Call Me Out” is the band’s first new release since Too Slow For Love, a digital-only 2009 EP presenting stripped-down reworks of prior Constantines songs and a Jon Langford cover, released on the heels of their last proper album, 2008’s Kensington Heights. All proceeds from the track will be donated to Black Lives Matter Toronto and Unist’ot’en Camp Legal Fund protecting the indigenous Wet’suwet’en people’s land.

In a note on Bandcamp, the band explains the song’s genesis:

“Call Me Out” was written in 2017. It’s an acknowledgement of the need for open listening, active learning, inward study and accountability towards personal and social change. It’s an owning of our privilege and responsibilities. We’re not looking to take up a lot of space with this release, but thought it might do some good to put it out now, rather than hiding it away any longer. It won’t be available on spotify, applemusic, etc, or as a physical release. Please don’t post it on youtube. The purpose of this release is to raise money for the folks mentioned above.

Hear and purchase “Call Me Out” below.