Livestream The John Prine Tribute Concert With Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Kurt Vile, & Many More

John Prine passed away a few months ago following complications with COVID-19. He’s been honored with a good deal of cover songs and tributes since then, and tonight a whole bunch of people have gotten together to celebrate the legacy of the legendary songwriter.

Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine is airing online tonight — it was produced by the Prine family and his label Oh Boy Records, and it will feature recollections and covers and rare footage of Prine himself. The event is raising money for the National Alliance On Mental Illness, Alive hospice, and Make The Road New York.

Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Kurt Vile, Bonnie Raitt, Strugill Simpson, Stephen Colbert, Kevin Bacon, Brandi Carlile, Jim James, Bill Murray, Margo Price, Amanda Shires, Billy Bob Thorton, and many more are all participating. There will also be appearances from the Prine family.

Watch the livestream of the event below.