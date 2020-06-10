Roosevelt – “Sign”

German producer Marius Lauber, aka Roosevelt, makes melodic post-chillwave synthpop with a danceable disco twist. Today, he’s back with “Sign,” the first new single since his 2018 sophomore album Young Romance and a thumping house-pop jam with an emotional ballad at its gooey center. As Lauber explains in a statement:

I wanted to make something intimate, so I started with these spherical Juno 60 chords. When I added rhythmical elements, I realised that the track could work in a dance music world — I normally record a lot of real drums but stripped this one back to just an 808 beat. A nice contrast between the intimate feeling of the synth and the dancefloor qualities of the vocal sample, bass line and 808 started to emerge. I found it really inspiring to make something that’s initially made for listening alone on your headphones, but that hopefully can come alive in the near future when played out at a dance club or festival and create a form of unity again.