The Stooges Announce Live Album Of Original Lineup’s Final Concert

Nearly 50 years to the day after the infamous concert took place, Third Man Records is releasing the Stooges’ Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970, a live album documenting the original Stooges lineup’s final performance. As the story goes, bassist Dave Alexander showed up too drunk to play a note and was fired by Iggy Pop after the show.

According to Third Man Records, however, that story might be wholly apocryphal. “Would you believe that … Alexander actually DID play bass on this occasion?” the label writes in a press release. “Or that, despite a handful of flubs, he manages to hold his own? Especially on the bass-led songs ‘Dirt’ and ‘Fun House’?”

A 1/4″ stereo two-track tape featuring a previously unheard, high-quality soundboard recording of the performance, in which the Stooges played the entirety of their 1970 LP Fun House shortly before its release, was discovered buried in the basement of a Michigan farmhouse. Listen to restored and remastered audio of “T.V. Eye” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Loose”

03 “Down On The Street”

04 “T.V. Eye”

05 “Dirt”

06 “1970 (I Feel Alright)”

07 “Fun House”

08 “L.A. Blues”

Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970 is out 8/7 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.