“Fuck Tha Police” has once again become an urgent rallying cry over the past couple of weeks. Streams of N.W.A.’s 1988 anti-cop anthem have surged nearly 300% across all platforms. So what is Ice Cube doing right now? Um, tweeting anti-Semitic memes and Russian propaganda, apparently.

Over the past few days, the rapper has been tweeting a fairly constant stream of memes and images against racism and police brutality. So far, so good. But then came a mural with anti-Semitic caricatures, a meme about ancient Egyptian statues made by the fake Russian propaganda page Black Matters, an image of an occult symbol inside the Star Of David, and support for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon.

FUCK THE NEW NORMAL UNTIL THEY FIX THE OLD NORMAL! pic.twitter.com/wNN3uwOb4K — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 6, 2020

STOP IT. I don’t know who the fuck Q is? It’s just a True statement. https://t.co/waNFLE2oYj — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 9, 2020

Sure, this might all be accidental. Cube definitely doesn’t seem to know what QAnon is. But still, not a great look and definitely not what we need from one of rap’s foremost political voices right now. When informed of the mural’s anti-Semitic connotations, Cube tweeted that “I get along with every race on the earth.”

My image was cropped. I get along with every race on the earth. https://t.co/vAEDlqpwzx — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 6, 2020

Very concerned about the table in this image. https://t.co/4dju2rncj4 — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 6, 2020

The image on the right in this Ice Cube tweet is brand marked “BM” for Black Matters, a fake Russian media property and FB page that focused on integrating itself into real Black media networks. It spread a range of misleading content designed to sow discord…. pic.twitter.com/9Q2e8vyx3j — Renee DiResta (@noUpside) June 10, 2020

In response to the backlash to his tweets, Ice Cube clarified that he had not been hacked.