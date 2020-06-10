One Little Indian Changes Its Name To One Little Independent Records

One Little Indian Records has officially changed its name to One Little Independent Records (or One Little Indie for short) and gotten rid of its old logo. The UK independent record label, founded in 1985 and run by former Flux Of Pink Indians bassist Derek Birkett, has mostly famously been home to Björk and has also released records from Sigur Rós, Alabama 3, Chumbawamba, and more.

“Following the receipt of an eye-opening letter from a Crass fan that detailed precisely why the logo and label name are offensive,” Birkett wrote in a statement, “as well as the violent history of the terminology, I felt equally appalled and grateful to them for making me understand what must be changed.”

“I was naive enough at the time of founding my label to think that the name and logo was reflective of my respect and appreciation of the culture,” he continued. “I realise now that the label name and logo instead perpetuated a harmful stereotyping and exploitation of Indigenous Peoples’ culture.”

In addition to the apology, One Little Independent has made donations to a number of organizations including the Honouring Indigenous Peoples Charitable Corporation and the Association On American Indian Affairs. Read Birkett’s full statement below.

Next up: the Redskins!