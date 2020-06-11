Once upon a time we named Yung — the grungy, dreamy Danish rock band led by Mikkel Holm Silkjær — a Band To Watch. They have a new song out today, the first we’ve heard from them since their 2017 self-titled EP. “Progress” is the A-side from an upcoming 7″, their first for the PNKSLM label.

“It’s been 1122 days and 5 rehearsal spaces since we last released new material,” the band tells Clash. “As we were struggling to wrap up the writing of ‘Progress’, Emil had a last minute suggestion before catching a ride home from rehearsals. He instructed the rest of the band, someone started a phone recording, and as we were finishing the last jam of the evening we found Emil blasting an actual guitar solo over the song. He left the second the solo was over — (knowingly or not) making the guitar solo indisputable. As the rest of us listened through the demo we realised the song had been finished.”

They continue, “Lyrically, ‘Progress’ deals with personal growth and how the changes of our world influence our perception of reality. Once our views have been challenged, our lifes and routines will all of a sudden take on new meaning. In the case of this song, it’s about the alienation that might come with these realisations, and the hardships of adapting while our immediate surroundings remain intact.”

Watch Veronika Bach and Josefine Krabbe Munck’s “Progress” video below.

“Progress” b/w “New Fast Song” is out 8/28 on PNKSLM. Pre-order it here.