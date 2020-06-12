Gucci Mane Tweets That He’s Leaving His “Polite Racist” Label

In his post-prison recent years, Atlanta rap figurehead Gucci Mane has remade himself as a friendly, approachable face of Atlanta trap. But Gucci will still get pissed off and sever business relationships when he feels like it. During an interview with Charlamagne Da God last year, for instance, Gucci promised to “slap the shit out of” Charlamagne’s on-air partner DJ Envy. And now, Gucci has similarly sharp words for Atlantic Records, his label.

In a since-deleted tweet late last night, Gucci claimed that his relationship with his “polite racist” label will soon come to and end: “Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist.” In another since-deleted tweet, he added, “All artists let’s go on strike fuck these racist ass labels burn them down too #BlackLivesMatter #BlackExecMatter fuck these crackers????”

In a now-deleted tweet, Gucci Mane says he’s done with Atlantic Records 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YQazDnG2a4 — SOHH (@sohh) June 12, 2020

@gucci1017 wants all artists to go on strike and says ”F*ck these racist ass labels burn them down too.” — y'all agree with Gucci? pic.twitter.com/jJeCnVnQMg — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 12, 2020

Gucci has been with Atlantic since his 2016 release from prison. He’s since released six albums through Atlantic; the most recent, Woptober II, came out last October. Gucci also released his 2007 album Back To The Trap House through Atlantic.