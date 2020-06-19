Stream Teyana Taylor’s The Album Feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, & More

Teyana Taylor’s last album, K.T.S.E. (short for Keep That Same Energy), came at the tail-end of Kanye West’s Wyoming sessions. It was a concise and precise 8 tracks and it made our list of the Best Albums Of 2018.

At the beginning of this week, Taylor announced the imminent release of her follow-up, simply called The Album, timed to come out on Juneteenth. It’s a sprawling 23 tracks, and it boasts a stacked guest list that includes Ms. Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Future, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Quavo, Davido, King Combs, Junie, and her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert.

Taylor shared a handful of singles from it beforehand, including “We Got Love,” “Wake Up Love,” and “Bare Wit Me.” Now you can listen to the whole album below.

The Album is out now via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.