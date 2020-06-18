Perfume Genius – “Fade Into You” (Mazzy Star Cover)

Mazzy Star’s 1994 single “Fade Into You” is a perfect song — a swooning goth-country love-waltz that’s still fully capable of making you swoon 26 years later. It’s not the sort of song that anyone can improve on, and it’s got to be an intimidating thing to try to cover. But Perfume Genius is a brave man.

Perfume Genius released the great new album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately last month, and now he’s released a warm, tremulous “Fade Into You” cover. The cover is a contribution to Amazon’s recently relaunched PROUD playlist. If you want to hear it, you have to be an Amazon Music subscriber, or else you can just buy it from Amazon. If not, you’ll have to make due with the quick clip below.

In a press release, Perfume Genius says:

I chose “Fade Into You” because I carried it with me for a long time and I always looked to it for the warmth and the very heavy vibe that it always brings. It felt almost uncoverable but I wondered what I could do to make it sharper and maybe a little more desperate but still maintain the sort of beauty of it and the quietness of it.

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately is out now on Matador. Read our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Perfume Genius here.