Jeff Tweedy Pledges To Donate 5% Of His Songwriting Revenue To Racial Justice Organizations

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has posted a lengthy statement calling for an industry-wide reparations initiative. “The modern music industry is built almost entirely on Black art,” he writes. “The wealth that rightfully belonged to Black artists was stolen outright and to this day continues to grow outside their communities.” He has pledged to commit 5% of his songwriting revenue to organizations working toward racial justice, including Movement For Black Lives and Black Women’s Blueprint, and urges other artists to do the same.

“What I propose going forward is a program that allows songwriters and musicians to direct a percentage of their ‘writer’s share’ revenue to organizations that assist and support Black communities,” Tweedy continues. “This could take the shape of a box to check on rights management contracts, putting it at the foundation of our business. Or it could take another shape entirely.”

“To industry leaders: please join me in forming a coalition,” Tweedy concludes. “My small contribution alone is a sincere but insufficient gesture. Hundreds of us joining together could provide some tremendous relief. Thousands of us committing to a reparations initiative could change our business and the world we live in. Black Lives Matter. Thank you.” Read his full statement below.