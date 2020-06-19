Annie back! The Norwegian pop singer Anne Lilia Berge Strand became the toast of the indie-blog world way back in 2004, when her singles “Heartbeat” and “Chewing Gum” hit American message boards and rode a wave of critical goodwill. But in the years since then, Annie has been relatively quiet. She hasn’t released any music since her 2015 EP Endless Vacation, and she hasn’t released an album since 2009’s Don’t Stop. So it’s cool to report that Annie will return this fall with Dark Hearts, her third album overall and her first in 11 years.

Annie recorded Dark Hearts with producer Stefan Storm, and in a press release, she calls it “the soundtrack to a film that doesn’t exist.” But first single “American Cars sounds like it belongs on the soundtrack to a film that does exist. In its bleary, chilly, electro-romanticism, “American Cars” could’ve easily soundtracked a neon-lit nighttime Ryan Gosling escape scene in Drive. Check it out below.

Here’s what Annie says about “American Cars”:

It was partly inspired by the David Cronenberg film Crash. It was 2PM and the only other people in the cinema were two old men, a mum and her screaming baby, and 16-year-old me. It was quite a strange experience. The film is about pushing it to the edge. When you’re looking for something dark you don’t necessarily know why you’re doing it. But you’re pushing the boundaries. You can fall, or almost fall, but you climb back.

TRACKLIST:

01 “In Heaven”

02 “The Streets Where I Belong”

03 “Dark Hearts”

04 “Miracle Mile”

05 “Corridors Of Time”

06 “Forever ’92″

07 “American Cars”

08 “Mermaid Dreams”

09 “Stay Tomorrow”

10 “The Countdown To The End Of The World”

11 “The Bomb”

12 “The Untold Story”

13 “It’s Finally Over”

The self-released Dark Hearts is out 10/16.