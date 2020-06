Stream Nuvolascura’s New Album As We Suffer From Memory And Imagination

In the past few years, we’ve seen a real rebirth of tangled, expressionist screamo. Bands like Infant Island, Portrayal Of Guilt, and Closer have taken the genre away from the MySpace/Warped Tour version that achieved commercial dominance in the mid-’00s, taking inspiration instead to the genre’s thrashing-around-on-basement-floors beginnings. The Los Angeles band Nuvolascura are a part of that, and they’ve just released a monster of an album.

Nuvolascura have been around since 2015, but they only just released their self-titled full-length debut last year. Today, they follow that album up with a new one called As We Suffer From Memory And Imagination. It’s an intense, chaotic record, full of jagged riffage and explosive dynamic shifts. Vocalist Erica Schultz has a wounded-animal urgency in her voice. It all makes for a powerful record, and you can stream it below.

As We Suffer From Memory And Imagination by NUVOLASCURA

As We Suffer From Memory And Imagination is out now on Zegama Beach Records/Dog Knights Productions.