Stream Nuvolascura’s New Album As We Suffer From Memory And Imagination

In the past few years, we’ve seen a real rebirth of tangled, expressionist screamo. Bands like Infant Island, Portrayal Of Guilt, and Closer have taken the genre away from the MySpace/Warped Tour version that achieved commercial dominance in the mid-’00s, taking inspiration instead to the genre’s thrashing-around-on-basement-floors beginnings. The Los Angeles band Nuvolascura are a part of that, and they’ve just released a monster of an album.

Nuvolascura have been around since 2015, but they only just released their self-titled full-length debut last year. Today, they follow that album up with a new one called As We Suffer From Memory And Imagination. It’s an intense, chaotic record, full of jagged riffage and explosive dynamic shifts. Vocalist Erica Schultz has a wounded-animal urgency in her voice. It all makes for a powerful record, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/as-we-suffer-from-memory-and-imagination" target="_blank">As We Suffer From Memory And Imagination by NUVOLASCURA</a>

As We Suffer From Memory And Imagination is out now on Zegama Beach Records/Dog Knights Productions.