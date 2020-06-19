Stream Peace Test’s New EP Uniform Repression

The Providence band Peace Test make a supremely, commendably ugly form of misanthropic old-school hardcore. Frontman Nolan Cambra’s voice sounds partly like Negative Approach’s John Brannon and partly like an enraged Rottweiler, and the band keeps things fast, punishing, and relentless. Occasionally, Peace Test play so fast that they edge into powerviolence or grindcore territory. Most of the time, though, they’re the rare circa-2020 band who sound like they would’ve been right at home on a bill with Black Flag in 1983.

Today, Peace Test follow up their three-song 2018 promo with the new 7″ EP Uniform Repression. It’s a grimy piece of work. The EP is brief and to-the-point; it gets through six songs in less than six minutes. But it’s still substantial, and it makes an argument that Peace Test are the inheritors of a grand tradition of New England fight music. Check it out below.

<a href="http://peacetest.bandcamp.com/album/uniform-repression" target="_blank">Uniform Repression by Peace Test</a>