Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Will Take Legal Action

This past weekend, two different women came forward to accuse Justin Bieber of sexual assault. One claimed that he assaulted her at the Four Seasons hotel in Austin in 2014, and the other says that he assaulted her at a New York hotel in 2015. The first accusation came from an anonymous woman who introduced herself only as Danielle. She has since deleted her Twitter, though the PopCrave Twitter feed has kept the screenshots of her accusation. The other accusation comes from an Instagram influencer whose Twitter remains active but who has since deleted her accusation. PopCrave has preserved that one, too.
Last night, Bieber responded directly to the first accusation. He posted a number of tweets denying all the details of the assault: “I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.” Bieber’s accuser claimed that she’d met with him at a hotel while he was in Austin to give a surprise performance during SXSW. Bieber was dating Selena Gomez at the time, and the accuser claims that Gomez was with him in Austin but that she wasn’t with him when he forced himself on his accuser. Bieber, on the other hand, claims that he and Gomez were staying at an AirBnB in Austin with friends. He’s also shared screenshots of a number of receipts, showing him staying at an AirBnB under the name Mike Lowery, the name of the Will Smith character from the Bad Boys movies.
Bieber ends his series of tweets by claiming that he will pursue some kind of legal action, presumably against his accuser: “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.” He also retweets the Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, another entertainer who was accused of sexual assault over the weekend and who denies those accusations. In the tweet that Bieber retweeted, Sprouse wrote, “False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue.”
