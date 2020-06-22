Live Nation Announces Its First Drive-In Concert Tour With Brad Paisley, Nelly

Live Nation has announced its first drive-in concert tour. As promised, the massive tour promoter has revealed plans for a series of shows in July that will be headlined by Brad Paisley, Nelly (celebrating the 20th anniversary of Country Grammar), Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, and more. The shows are being dubbed Live From The Drive-In and will take place in St. Louis, Nashville, and Indianapolis in parking lots at stadiums that are big enough to accommodate them.

It sounds like the drive-in concerts will be set up much like a tailgate, with concertgoers arriving in their cars and having a designated parking lot space that includes an area to set up chairs outside. They’ll be surrounded on each side by an empty parking lot space to maintain distance. Mingling between spaces is not allowed.

Venue staff are required to wear masks, but Live Nation is only requesting that attendees wear masks on arrival. Masks are not required in the designated tailgate space, though they are “strongly encouraged” while traveling to the on-site portable restrooms, which Live Nation says will be sanitized frequently.

Guests are allowed to bring their own food, drinks, and alcohol, though they aren’t allowed to bring a grill and cook on-site. There will also be a menu of food items and nonalcoholic beverages available to purchase through an online ordering system that will then be delivered to one’s personal tailgate zone.

There won’t be any FM radio coverage like your typical drive-in movie — instead, it’ll function much like a regular outdoor concert with very loud speakers and very big LED screens.

Ticket prices are dependent on the location and demand, but they seem to start at around $125 per car with each vehicle limited to four people — more expensive tickets will get you into a different “zone,” meaning closer to the stage. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday (6/26). More info on the concerts can be found here.

Here’s the schedule:

St. Louis, MO @ The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Friday, July 10 – Brad Paisley

Saturday, July 11 – El Monstero

Sunday, July 12 – Nelly: 20th Anniversary Celebration of Country Grammar Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

Friday, July 10 – Jon Pardi

Saturday, July 11 – Brad Paisley

Sunday, July 12 – Darius Rucker Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Friday, July 10 – Yacht Rock Revue

Saturday, July 11 – Jon Pardi

Sunday, July 12 – Brad Paisley

Last week, Live Nation came under fire for changes to their policies regarding concert cancellations, shifting much of the financial burden back onto the artists.