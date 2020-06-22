Narrow Head – “Night Tryst”

Narrow Head is a band out of Houston specializing in ’90s alt-rock revivalism. Run For Cover will release their second album, 12th House Rock, at the end of August, and today we get the video for lead single “Night Tryst.”

Riding a current of heavy rhythm, the track races through a haze of melodic guitar noise. Jacob Duarte’s voice digs into the crevices of the groove as he depicts an illicit sexual encounter: “Count your breaths/ While my lips touch your spine/ No one has to know.” In a press release, Duarte says he tries to create something akin to William Burroughs’ Naked Lunch in his lyrics, “a grimy world of drunks and druggies filled with endless nights of unknown substances, pleasures, and regrets. I put my life and experiences into that world and those are the words that came out.”

Watch the “Night Tryst” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Yer’ Song”

02 “Ponderosa Sun Club”

03 “Stuttering Stanley”

04 “12th House”

05 “Hard To Swallow”

06 “Crankcase”

07 “Nodding Off”

08 “Night Tryst”

09 “Emmadazey”

10 “Wastrel”

11 “Delano Door”

12 “Bulma”

13 “Evangeline Dream”

12th House Rock is out 8/28 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.