Electric Blockaloo Fest Changes Name Because Of Boogaloo Movement

About a month ago, a company called Rave Family announced a virtual Minecraft festival called Electric Blockaloo. Since then, a whole lot of stuff has happened, including the growing awareness of a loosely-knit white nationalist extremist group known as the boogaloo movement, or the boogaloo boys. Both names are references to Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, a sequel that is widely agreed to be terrible and has become a stand-in joke for disappointing or outlandish follow-ups.

Over the weekend, the organizers of the Electric Blockaloo festival announced that they were changing the event’s name to Rave Family Block Fest. “Unfortunately, the iconic Funk and Break Dancing movement we were paying homage to has been ruined by a very small group of hateful people,” the festival’s organizers wrote in a statement to Billboard. “We’re not even naming them here because they deserve exactly zero attention or press, but wanted to give you a heads up in case being redirected to our new website caused concern.”

They’re also, unrelatedly, pushing the event back from its planned start date of this weekend to 7/9-12 because of an imminent Minecraft update. Scheduled performers include Khruangbin, Steve Aoki, Rudimental, the Knocks, Paris Hilton, and over 800 other artists.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBuLSX-A-i5/