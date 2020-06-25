Tigers Jaw – “Warn Me”

While Adam McIlwee, Dennis Mishko, and Pat Brier of the classic Tigers Jaw lineup recently started a new band called Pray For Pain and put out their debut EP, the actual current Tigers Jaw recently finished working on their sixth full-length album, once again collaborating with longtime producer Will Yip. They’ve also signed to Hopeless Records, and to celebrate, the Scranton band is releasing the non-album track “Warn Me,” their first new single in three years. As Tigers Jaw singer/guitarist Ben Walsh explains:

“Warn Me” is about being blindsided by something positive in your life. It’s that moment when you realize you normalized unhealthy relationships or behaviors. I’ve been hesitant in the past to write from a more positive point of view, but my entire personal life went through an upheaval a few years back and it inspired me to see things through a new lens,” explains Walsh. “This was one of the first songs we worked on with Colin and Teddy, and feels like a perfect song to kick off this next chapter of our band. [Producer] Will Yip did such a great job of bringing out everyone’s musical personality in our performances. It’s a relentlessly driving but fun song, and I think it captures our live sound and energy really accurately.