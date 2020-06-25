Oceanator – “A Crack In The World”

Brooklyn-based musician Elise Okusami has announced Things I Never Said, her debut album as Oceanator. The album was originally supposed to come out on Tiny Engines a few months ago, but after the label came under fire last year, it’s now being released this summer via Okusami’s own Plastic Miracles imprint. And today, she’s sharing lead single “A Crack In The World,” a punchy bit of hooky, fuzzed-out power-pop.

“There’s a crack in the world/ And we’re all hangin’ on hangin’ on tryin’ not to fall through the void,” Okusami sings as the song opens. Towards the end, it slows down to a heavy half-tempo trudge as she keeps soldiering on: “I’m still tryin’ my best/ You know it keeps getting harder and harder every day/ When you see the news on the TV, on the radio/ But I’ll be tryin’ to the skies blue anyway.” Listen below.

<a href="http://oceanator.bandcamp.com/album/things-i-never-said" target="_blank">Things I Never Said by Oceanator</a>

Things I Never Said is out 8/28 via Okusami’s own Plastic Miracles label. Pre-order it here.