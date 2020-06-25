Bill Callahan Announces New Album Gold Record

Bill Callahan spent six years following up 2013’s Dream River with last year’s expansive Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest. His next record is coming much more quickly.

The artist formerly known as Smog will release Gold Record this September. The album emerged from Callahan’s rehearsals for the tour supporting his prior LP, when he aimed to get down some of his lingering ideas and more of them began to pop up. It reportedly happened very quickly. Callahan recorded the basic tracks live with Matt Kinsey on a range of guitars and Jaime Zurverza on bass. A few songs have drums and/or horns. Six of 10 songs on the album are first takes. Some of the more intriguing song titles include “Protest Song,” “Breakfast,” and “Ry Cooder.”

Although Gold Record is still 10 weeks off, we don’t have to wait that long to hear the bulk of the album. Callahan will release a new song from the album each Monday from now until its release date. This alternately exciting and annoying approach means we have something to look forward to every Monday but also may grow weary of constant posting about our prolific king. We shall see!

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pigeons”

02 “Another Song”

03 “35”

04 “Protest Song”

05 “The Mackenzies”

06 “Let’s Move To The Country”

07 “Breakfast”

08 “Cowboy”

09 “Ry Cooder”

10 “As I Wander”

Gold Record is out 9/4 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.