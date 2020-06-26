Big Boi and longtime collaborator Sleepy Brown (best known for singing the hook on “The Way You Move“) have a new joint album called The Big Sleepover on the way. Last fall they shared a song called “Intentions” from the project, and today they’re back with another one that fits with the titular theme. “Can’t Sleep” is a smooth, R&B-skewing track built on a sample of the 5th Dimension’s “(Last Night) I Didn’t Get To Sleep At All.” In the video, Big Boi and Sleepy are joined by a legion of women in front of a giant Outkast mural. Check it out below.

The Big Sleepover is supposedly coming soon.