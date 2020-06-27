Watch Global Goal: Unite For Our Future Concert Feat. Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Quavo, & More

A star-studded lineup of musicians came together to play Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite For Our Future concert today, intended to highlight the inequality of communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Chloe x Halle, J Balvin, Yemi Alade, and Christine And The Queens all performed at the event, which was hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Naomi Campbell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Olivia Colman, and more celebrities also made appearances. Watch the full special alongside with a few higlights below.