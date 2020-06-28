Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again. The prankster crashed a far-right rally in Olympia, Washington over the weekend to sing a song about injecting liberals, Obama, Fauci, the World Health Organization, CNN, mask-wearers, and more with the “Wuhan flu.”

As The Daily Beast reports, event organizers say that Baron Cohen first pretended to be the leader of a political action committee from Southern California who paid a big fee to sponsor the event and hire security, who then proceeded to prevent event organizers from getting on stage once Baron Cohen got up there disguised as the very racist lead singer of a band.

Yelm City Councilman James Blair, who is associated with the “March for Our Rights 3″ rally, said in a Facebook post that Baron Cohen “came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting shit.” Blair’s Facebook post says that “after the crowd realized what he was saying, [they] turned on him. Video of the performance, which goes on for over 8 minutes, tells a very different story, though of course the organizers are insisting that the people singing along were paid actors.

Apparently after he left the stage, Baron Cohen came back to the event disguised as yet another person to interview organizers to try and figure out what happened. Seems like he might be gearing up for another season of his Showtime show Who Is America?. See the video from the event below.

This post is by a city council member in Yelm, Washington. Earlier this afternoon, Sacha Baron Cohen crashed the event of Washington 3% – a right-wing group of armed insurrectionists and white supremacists – in Olympia. I look forward to the video… pic.twitter.com/zilUA2zJQU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020