Tennessee Concert Attracts Packed Crowd With No Masks Or Social Distancing

Country musician Chase Rice held a concert on Saturday night (6/27) in Petros, Tennessee, which is about an hour outside Knoxville. The event took place at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, a former maximum security prison that is now a museum and occasional concert venue.

It’s unclear how many people were actually in attendance, but according to TMZ, the apparently 10,000-capacity venue only allowed a maximum of 4,000 people on the grounds. The people that were there were seemingly not concerned with social distancing, despite a notice on the venue’s website saying that distancing guidelines would be followed at the event.

Videos from the event shared on Rice’s own Instagram story show a tightly-packed audience who were not wearing masks as they sang along to one of Rice’s songs. “We back [sunglasses emoji]” is how Rice captioned his Instagram story.

The show last night is the first stop on Rice’s planned summer tour.

Tennessee reported their highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Friday.