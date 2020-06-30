Last month, Madeline Kenney announced her third album, Sucker’s Lunch. Once more, she teamed with Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner to co-produce, though this time Wye Oak drummer Andy Stack also played on the album. Along with the initial news, she shared a pseudo-title-track called “Sucker,” featuring Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner. And today she’s back with another new one.

The latest preview of Sucker’s Lunch arrives in the form of “Double Hearted.” It’s a churning, spacey song. Compared to the mellow singer-songwriter vibes of “Sucker,” it suggests a whole different possible side to Sucker’s Lunch. “Voices get me high/ I’d do anything/ Voices get me high/ I don’t wanna do anything alone,” Kenney eerily sings in the chorus, throwing her voice up against warped guitar notes. Sucker’s Lunch supposedly features Kenney trying to find a bunch of different ideas of a “love song,” and the seasick, discomfiting “Double Hearted” certainly seems like a unique interpretation in that context.

The song comes with a video featuring a person making different kinds of desserts. Check it out below.

Sucker’s Lunch is out 7/31 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.