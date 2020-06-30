Disq – “I Know What It’s Like” (Jeff Tweedy Cover)

Disq, the exciting young Band To Watch built around the musical partnership between Wisconsin childhood friends Isaac deBroux-Slone and Raina Bock, released their very good debut album Collector earlier this year. And now they’re back with a cover of “I Know What It’s Like,” a solo track from Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy’s 2018 solo album WARM, which proves to be a perfect fit for their shaggily melodic classicist indie-rock sensibilities. As deBroux-Slone explains in a statement:

I’ve been a big Wilco fan for the past few years and picked up Jeff Tweedy’s album Warm after Brendan had played it in the car a few times — “I Know What It’s Like” really stood out to me as a great pop/rock song that I could put my own spin on — the minimal structure of the original gave room for creative license. I sped up the original recording a decent amount so I’d have something to play along to and off I went. We decided it’d be fun to present the finished product as an interim release; post-Collector and pre-whatever’s next. We always love throwing a fun cover or two in the set, and were gearing up to learn this one as a band so we could play it on our Collector release tour, but we all know what happened to that. My hope is that somebody who is a fan of Disq or Wilco (or both, or neither) could find some comfort in our version of this song (I know I’ve found comfort in Mister Tweedy’s original).

Listen and compare their version of “I Know What It’s Like” to Tweedy’s original below.

<a href="http://disq.bandcamp.com/track/i-know-what-its-like" target="_blank">I Know What It's Like by Disq</a>

“I Know What It’s Like” is out now via Saddle Creek.