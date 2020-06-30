Washed Out – “Time To Walk Away”

Chillwave OG Ernest Greene is back with a new Washed Out album, his first since 2017’s Mister Mellow. It’s called Purple Noon and it includes “Too Late,” which he put out a couple months ago, and “Face Up,” which was released as an Adult Swim single a couple years back.

As with his previous albums, Greene produced this one himself, emboldened by his recent work on Sudan Archive’s stunning Athena. Today, he’s sharing another new single from it, “Time To Walk Away,” a hazy and spacey bounce. It comes with a video directed by Riley Blakeway. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Too Late”

02 “Face Up”

03 “Time To Walk Away”

04 “Paralyzed”

05 “Reckless Desires”

06 “Game Of Chance”

07 “Leave You Behind”

08 “Don’t Go”

09 “Hide”

10 “Haunt”

Purple Noon is out 8/7 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.