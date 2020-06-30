This Is The Kit – “This Is What You Did”

This Is The Kit’s Kate Stables has announced a new album today, Off Off On, the follow-up to her 2017 record Moonshine Freeze. The new album was produced by Josh Kaufman, of Bonny Light Horseman/Muzz fame, and was recorded earlier this year in the UK right before lockdown. Today, Stables is releasing the album’s lead single, the itchy and insistent “This Is What You Did.” Here’s Stables on the track:

A bit of a panic attack song. The negative voices of other people that are your own voice. Or are they? Hard to say when you’re in this kind of a place. How to get out of this place? Needing to get outside more. Cosmically topical what with these recent days of inside all the time. Knowing the things you should do because they’re good for you and make you feel better, but for some reason you still stay inside and fester in your own self-doubt and regret and self-loathing. Fun times! We all get into negative mind loops sometimes. Especially when you’re not getting the fresh air and outside time you need to stay healthy.

Last year, Stables toured with the National and was featured on their album I Am Easy To Find

Watch and listen to her new single below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Found Out”

02 “Started Again”

03 “This Is What You Did”

04 “No Such Thing”

05 “Slider”

06 “Coming To Get You Nowhere”

07 “Carry Us Please”

08 “Off Off On”

09 “Shinbone Soap

10 “Was Magician”

11 “Keep Going”

Off Off On is out 10/23 via Rough Trade Records.