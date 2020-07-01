Fear Of Men – “Into Strangeness”

We haven’t heard from Fear Of Men since the band released their sophomore album, Fall Forever, back in 2016. That record made our Best Albums Of The Year So Far list when it came out, and in the time since it seems that the band has only become more glowering and precise. Today, they’re releasing their first new song in 4 years, “Into Strangeness,” and it’s impressively gloomy and frenetic. “How far will you follow me into strangeness? Will you let the demon live in your pages?” the project’s leader Jessica Weiss asks in the chorus.

“It’s been a strange and extremely charged 4 years since we last released music. It’s been overwhelming and painful, hopefully leading to tangible positive change,” Weiss wrote in a statement. “In contrast, this time has personally brought a lot of healing, shutting the door finally on elements that have been toxic and draining in my life for too long. This song is an assertion of a voice, a cry of independence. As the lyrics state, I ‘spent a few years in tears, but now I’m steel’. It’s a song about the role of words in constructing the self. We create ourselves like books, and I’m ready to tell a different story.”

Listen below.

“Into Strangeness” is out now.