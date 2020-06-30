Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden was arrested Saturday in Los Angeles after an allegation of domestic violence, Page Six reports. The specific charge against Madden is penal code 273.5(a), which means that someone willfully inflicted a “traumatic” injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Madden is not married, and the identity of his alleged victim is not publicly known. Madden posted $50,000 bail.

A representative for Maroon 5 offered this statement to Page Six: “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

Madden is a founding member of Maroon 5. He formed the Weezer-style pop-rock band Kara’s Flowers with Adam Levine and Jesse Carmichael in 1994, and the group rebranded as Maroon 5 in 2001. Madden took a plea deal in 2016 after an arrest for providing Ivanka Trump’s ex-boyfriend with cocaine.