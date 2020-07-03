Stream NNAMDÏ’s Wild New Album KRAZY KARL

Even beyond his work with artists like Ratboys, Vagabon, Lala Lala, and Spencer Tweedy, Chicago musician Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is one of the most versatile and exciting artists going right now. In the past month alone he’s followed up April’s genre-defiant BRAT with a pair of genuinely experimental rap tracks called “Impatient” and “Stressed Out” and a funky, jittery, altogether unclassifiable rock EP called Black Plight. And now he presents yet another entirely different release.

KRAZY KARL, NNAMDÏ’s second of three albums out this year, is inspired by Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies composer Carl Stalling. It’s almost entirely instrumental, a series of surreal, jazzy, cartoonish twists and turns designed to evoke “when your brain tries to leave your skull, but you keep mashing it back into your nose.” The Christian hymn “Blessed Assurance” also pops up on a track called “White Savior Sequel.” It’s another sensory overload from an artist too inventive to be ignored.

Stream the new album below.

KRAZY KARL is out now. Buy it at Bandcamp.