Kacey Musgraves And Ruston Kelly Announce Divorce

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly have announced that they are filing for divorce. The news was confirmed by representatives of both artists as the two sent a joint statement to the Associated Press.

Having married in 2017, Musgraves and Kelly’s relationship became a factor in both of their stories as musicians. Musgraves’ 2018 release Golden Hour was influenced by the experience of falling in love, and Musgraves thanked Kelly for inspiring the album when she won the Grammy for Album Of The Year. Kelly’s own 2018 release, Dying Star, catalogued a whole lot of trials and demons, but the stories felt definitively past tense when he sang them after getting together with Musgraves. They’ve also collaborated together; Musgraves sang a bit on Kelly’s forthcoming album Shape & Destroy.

You can read their statement here:

With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased. We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.

This is a sad one, but hopefully it turns out for the best for both of them.