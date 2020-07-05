Bassnectar, real name Lorin Ashton, has announced that he is “stepping back” from music following sexual misconduct accusations, as Jambase reports. Last week, an Instagram account called @EvidenceAgainstBassNectar was started to document multiple accounts of Ashton grooming underage girls and engaging in inappropriate relationships with fans.

On Tuesday (6/30), Ashton posted a first statement insisting that “[his] own romantic relationships and interactions have been positive, consensual, legan, and loving.” On Friday (7/3), he posted a second statement announcing that he would be leaving music.

“I am stepping back from my career and I am stepping down from my position of power and privilege in this community because I want to take responsibility and accountability,” he wrote. “I feel intense compassion for anyone I may have hurt. I truly hope you allow me a chance to work together toward healing.”

The allegations against Bassnectar can be viewed in more detail here.