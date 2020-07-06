In recent months, the Brooklyn rapper AKAI SOLO has jumped to the forefront of a murky, contemplative lo-fi rap underground. He’s a thoughtful, poetic lyricist with a strong ear for the kinds of fluttery, free-floating beats that fit his style best, and he’s also relentlessly prolific. Last year, he and Pink Siifu teamed up for the collaborative album Black Sand. Since then, AKAI SOLO has released an almost baffling amount of music. Today, he’s released a new album — his third this year.

At the very end of last year, Mad Moon, the duo of AKAI SOLO and producer Iblss, released the album Mad Moon – Mad Space. In January, AKAI SOLO and producer BSTRFRND dropped the collaborative album Like Hajime. In February, AKAI SOLO came out with his solo album Ride Alone, Fly Together. He’s also contributed to recent records from peers like Armand Hammer and Navy Blue. And today, AKAI SOLO has a whole new album called Eleventh Wind. That’s quite a run.

Eleventh Wind is a relatively short LP, with only eight tracks, but it still evokes a mood. Longtime indie-rap fixture Edan produces one track; scene leader MIKE co-produces another under his DJ Blackpower alter-ego. You can stream Eleventh Wind below.

<a href="http://akaisolo.bandcamp.com/album/eleventh-wind" target="_blank">Eleventh Wind by AKAI SOLO</a>

Eleventh Wind is out now, and you an get it at Bandcamp.