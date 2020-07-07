Matmos – “No Concept” (Feat. clipping. & David Grubbs)

High-concept electronic duo Matmos have announced a new album called Consuming Flame: Open Exercises In Group Form. The record features contributions from 99 different musicians who were asked to play anything they wanted as long as the tempo remained at 99 beats per minute.

The list of 99 artists featured on Consuming Flame: Open Exercises In Group Form includes Yo La Tengo, Oneohtrix Point Never, Marisa Anderson, Mouse On Mars, Matthew Herbert, and members of Pig Destroyer. The physical album comes packaged with a fold-out poster visually tracking the timing of each guest contribution through color coded bars.

Consuming Flame: Open Exercises In Group Form is crafted as one long piece separated into three discs entitled “A Donut In The Sky,” “I’m On The Team,” and “Extraterrestrial Masters.” Listen to “No Concept,” an excerpt featuring contributions from clipping. and David Grubbs, below.

The Consuming Flame: Open Exercises In Group Form is out 8/21 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.