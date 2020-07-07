Idle Hands – “It Doesn’t Really Matter” & “Puppy Love”

The Portland goths Idle Hands released their debut album, Mana, last year. We named it one of 2019’s best metal albums and the group landed on our list of the best new bands of the year. Today, they’re announcing their first release since then, an expanded edition of their 2017 Don’t Waste Your Time EP that features two new songs, “It Doesn’t Really Matter” and “Puppy Love,” both of which were written a couple years ago.

“These songs were written in late 2017 in Portland, OR. The same time as the rest of the music that would end up on the “Don’t Waste Your Time” EP. Drum tracking was completed in early 2018, we were all ready to record.. …and then they sat around for 2 years,” the band’s Gabriel Franco explains in a statement, continuing:

We had some free time this year and were finally able to re-approach these songs. The core arrangement structures are the same as they were written in 2017, with original drum tracks and musicians (Gabe, Sebastian, Colin) on the recordings. We even managed to track at Falcon Studios again with our old friend and D.W.Y.T. engineer, producer, mixer Gabe Johnston for an as near uniform approach to this as we had for the original EP. The end result was Don’t Waste Your Time II – an expansion of the first release. Songs you should have heard 2 years ago”

Listen to both of them below.

The Don’t Waste Your Time II EP is out now.