Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom are one of the rare celebrity couples who seem genuinely cool and cute and normal instead of crazy and out-of-touch and annoying. And in a new profile of Samberg on GQ ahead of his movie Palm Springs, we get a brief but welcome peek into their quarantine life:

At night, Newsom mans the grill. Samberg, who’s been perfecting his Paper Planes and Bourbon Brambles, delivers drinks. They’re doing what a lot of other couples are doing. “We are those cliche fucking people right now watching Mad Men for the first time and then making cocktails.” (“I’m friends with [Jon] Hamm and I don’t think he knows,” he says. “So maybe this is how he finds out.”) He’s checking Eater aggressively, and ordering increasingly ambitious takeout. If you’re wondering who delivers the best Nashville hot chicken in Los Angeles, Samberg is practically bursting to share his answer. (It’s Howlin’ Rays.) Newsom cut his hair recently, delivering what I can confirm is a perfect fade. She just used scissors, only breaking out the little electric Peanut razor to clean up the neck — a real pro, Samberg says, transparently delighted.

And there’s also the adorable fact that Samberg and Newsom’s toddler has a toddler harp:

There are three harps, also mostly used by Newsom: two for mom, one toddler-sized, a gift from Newsom’s preferred harpmaker. He’s confident Baby Samberg will get around to making dick jokes sooner than later, but for now she’s taking after mom. “She’s not bad,” he says. “She watches her mom and emulates that sometimes, and it’s the cutest fucking thing I’ve ever seen.”

Andy Samberg for GQ Magazine, 2020. pic.twitter.com/uEFnrFaa1Y — brooklyn 99 scenes (@scenesofb99) July 9, 2020

And in another interview Samberg tells CoS that Newsom selected the Hall & Oates song that appears at the end of Palm Springs:

When my wife, Joanna Newsom, read the script, she said, “Do you know that song ‘When The Morning Comes’ by Hall And Oates?” And I was like, “No, I haven’t heard that one.” And I love Hall And Oates. So, she played it for me and I was like, “Holy shit.” … I immediately texted it to these guys and said, “This is our end credits song,” and they were like, “Woah. It’s really good!”

Joanna Newsom: harpist, grillmaster, barber, music supervisor. She can do anything!

Brb, gonna go rewatch Mad Men and pretend I’m doing it with the Samberg-Newsoms.