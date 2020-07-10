Elvis Costello – “Hetty O’Hara Confidential”

Back in February, Elvis Costello travelled to Helsinki by himself. “I wanted to go somewhere nobody knew me,” he said. While he was there, he took the ferry over to Suomenlinna Studio and spent three days working on new music, playing every instrument himself.

Last month, Costello shared some of the fruits of his labor, a brand new song called “No Flag.” And today, he’s giving us another track born out of the same sessions, “Hetty O’Hara Confidential.” The next installment of this series is due out 8/14.

Listen to “Hetty O’Hara Confidential” below.