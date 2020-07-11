Coldplay Unveil Alternate Take Of “Yellow” Video For Parachutes’ 20th Anniversary

Coldplay’s debut album Parachutes just turned 20 yesterday. And to commemorate the annivesary, the band has shared footage from the never-before-seen first take of the music video for their breakthrough single “Yellow.”

“There were tons of extras in this version. But it rained all day so we sent them home at 4PM,” explains Coldplay’s creative director Phil Harvey. “Chris grabbed the cameraman and said ‘let’s just walk down the beach.’ Woked out well in the end!”

Watch and compare the first take to the final version below.