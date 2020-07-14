Will Butler – “Surrender”

Back in 2015, Arcade Fire’s Will Butler released a solo album called Policy. Since then, Arcade Fire released their divisive fifth album Everything Now, and toured a whole bunch behind it. Recently, Will’s brother Win shared some previews of a new Arcade Fire album they’ve been working on under quarantine. But along the way, Will has also prepped a new solo album.

His forthcoming collection is called Generations. “My first record, Policy, was a book of short stories,” Butler said in a statement. “Generations is more of a novel — despairing, funny, a little bit epic… A big chunk of this record is asking: What’s my place in American history? What’s my place in America’s present? Both in general — as a participant, as we all are, in the shit that’s going down — but, also extremely particularly: me as Will Butler, rich person, white person, Mormon, Yankee, parent, musician of some sort, I guess. What do I do? What can I do? The record asks that question over and over, even if it’s not much for answers.”

Along with the announcement, Butler has shared a lead single called “Surrender.” It’s a jaunty song driven by an acoustic guitar pulse and call-and-answer vocals between Butler and backup singers that definitely echoes the big “oh-oh-oh” singalong aspects of Arcade Fire’s music. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Outta Here”

02 “Bethlehem”

03 “Close My Eyes”

04 “I Don’t Know What I Don’t Know”

05 “Surrender”

06 “Hide It Away”

07 “Hard Times”

08 “Promised”

09 “Not Gonna Die”

10 “Fine”

Generations is out 9/25 via Merge.