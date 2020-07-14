al Riggs & Lauren Francis – “Boyfriend Jacket, Boyfriend Sweater”

Durham-based songwriter al Riggs and guitarist Lauren Francis have teamed up for a new album called Bile And Bone, mixed by i,i engineer Alli Rogers and set for release this fall. It’s billed as a culmination of familiar Riggs themes such as horror movie monsters, queer politics, and puns. The lead single, though, is more of a reflection on personal rhythms and the casual familiarity of romance. It’s called “Boyfriend Jacket, Boyfriend Sweater,” and it finds Riggs drawling conversationally over a drum machine and a melancholy roots-rock mirage. “Marginalized young men out on the job,” they sing. “Never late for work, always late for work.”

Riggs explains:

“Boyfriend Jacket” is about that moment in a relationship where things start to run like a well oiled machine, and you’re wearing each other’s clothing, and meeting up after work. And how great all of that feels. This was the first song Alli Rogers mixed for us and she knocked it so far out of the park it went into another park. It was all the proof we needed to have her do the whole album.

Try “Boyfriend Jacket” on below and see how it feels.

<a href="http://alriggs.bandcamp.com/album/bile-and-bone" target="_blank">Bile and Bone by al Riggs & Lauren Francis</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Werewolf”

02 “Love Is An Old Bullet”

03 “The Richardson Spite House”

04 “Apex Twin”

05 “Boyfriend Jacket, Boyfriend Sweater”

06 “Dying Bedmaker Variations”

07 “Livalon”

08 “Bile And Bone”

09 “Past Few Shows”

Bile And Bone is out 9/18 on Horse Complex Records. Pre-order it here.